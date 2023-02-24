Japan Sees Fewer Dairy Farmers amid High Feed Costs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 24 (Jiji Press)--The number of dairy farmers in Japan declined 6.5 pct to 11,202 in December from a year before, the Japan Dairy Council said Friday.

The drop came amid surging feed costs, which are making life even harder in an industry already weighed down by weak demand and a lack of successors. Feed accounts for half of dairy farmers' production costs.

The council's data cover most dairy farmers in Japan.

The number of dairy farmers in Japan has been falling at an annual pace of 4 pct, agriculture ministry officials said.

The figure fell 4.0 pct to 4,746 in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, where dairy farming is a major industry, and slumped 8.2 pct to 6,456 in the rest of the country.

