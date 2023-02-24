Japan Confirms 6,281 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 6,281 new COVID-19 cases Friday, a decrease of about 12,000 from a week earlier.

Sixty-two COVID-19 deaths were reported across the country, while the number of severe cases dropped by 11 from Thursday to 183.

In Tokyo, 427 cases were newly confirmed, the first daily count below 500 since Jan. 5 last year and a decline of 845 from a week before.

Seven deaths were newly reported in the Japanese capital, while the number of severe cases fell by one from Thursday to 11.

