Kishida Cautious about Revising Govt-BOJ Statement

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 24 (Jiji Press)--Prime Minister Fumio Kishida indicated at a press conference on Friday that he is cautious about revising anytime soon the joint statement issued by the government and the Bank of Japan in 2013 to set the central bank's 2 pct inflation target.

In a parliamentary hearing earlier in the day, BOJ Governor nominee Kazuo Ueda said that he does not think it is necessary to revise the joint statement soon.

Kishida said Ueda's remarks contained "nothing that the government finds particularly strange."

If Ueda is confirmed as the next BOJ governor, Kishida said, "I would like to meet him as soon as possible to reaffirm the cooperation between the government and the BOJ to achieve sustainable economic growth with price stability.

At the press conference, Kishida also revealed that the government will consider additional measures to tackle rising prices.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]