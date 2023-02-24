Rapidus Eyes Next-Gen Chip Plant in Hokkaido

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japanese semiconductor maker Rapidus Corp. is considering building a plant for the production of next-generation semiconductors in the city of Chitose in the northernmost Japan prefecture of Hokkaido, it was learned Friday.

Rapidus President Atsuyoshi Koike is expected to make an announcement on the matter after meeting with Hokkaido Governor Naomichi Suzuki and Chitose Mayor Kotaro Yamaguchi in Hokkaido on Tuesday.

On Feb. 16, Suzuki visited Rapidus to request that the Tokyo-based company establish a plant in Hokkaido.

Rapidus, which was jointly set up by eight major Japanese companies including Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> and Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. <9432>, plans to start mass production of 2-nanometer chips in Japan by 2027.

