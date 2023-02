Japan Confirms 15,226 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 25 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 15,226 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, a decrease of about 1,900 from a week earlier.

The number of severe cases fell by 10 from Friday to 173, while 73 deaths were newly reported.

In Tokyo, 1,182 new cases were confirmed, an increase of 36 from a week before. Twelve deaths were newly reported, while there were 11 severe cases, unchanged from Friday.

