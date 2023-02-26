Most G-20 Officials Condemn Russia's War on Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Bengaluru, India, Feb. 25 (Jiji Press)--Most of the finance ministers and central bank governors from the Group of 20 major economies strongly condemned Russia's war on Ukraine, a chair's summary released Saturday after their two-day meeting showed.

The G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors failed to issue a joint statement for the fourth consecutive meeting due to opposition from Russia and China.

Over the conflict in Ukraine, Western countries that condemn it as an illegal war of aggression failed to narrow gaps with Russia and China.

"Japan and many other countries condemned the Russian aggression in the strongest terms," Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki told a press conference after the G-20 meeting.

The chair's summary said the Ukraine war is "constraining growth, increasing inflation, disrupting supply chains, heightening energy and food insecurity, and elevating financial stability risks."

