Strong Earthquake Strikes Japan's Hokkaido
Tokyo, Feb. 25 (Jiji Press)--A strong 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck Hokkaido, northern Japan, Saturday night, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
The quake measured lower 5, the fifth-highest level on Japan's seismic intensity scale, in the town of Shibetsu and the city of Nemuro in eastern Hokkaido.
The agency said that the quake occurred at a depth of 63 kilometers at around 10:27 p.m. local time (1:27 p.m. GMT).
No tsunami is expected after the quake, the agency said.
