Japan Trying to Root Out Shady Job Posts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police and telecommunications companies are trying to root out online posts offering shady jobs, which came under the spotlight after a series of robberies across the country.

Many such posts do not explicitly say that they are recruiting people for illegal jobs, which makes it difficult to press criminal charges against the posters.

In February, the National Police Agency added online posts hunting for people ready to commit robbery or murder to the list of harmful information subject to requests for deletion.

As a result, Internet Hotline Center Japan, commissioned by the agency, can ask website managers and social media service operators to delete such posts.

The NPA also ordered police departments nationwide to seek the elimination of online posts appearing to offer illegal jobs that they found through cyberpatrolling.

