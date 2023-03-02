12 Years On: Isolation Big Issue for Eldery Evacuees

Newsfrom Japan

Fukushima, March 2 (Jiji Press)--Urgent efforts are needed to help elderly people who fled their hometowns due to the March 2011 nuclear accident in Fukushima Prefecture to live safe and secure lives without becoming isolated.

Some 27,800 people are still evacuated from their hometowns nearly 12 years after the triple meltdown at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No. 1 power plant in the northeastern Japan prefecture.

Of about 6,400 evacuees in Fukushima, many live in public housing built to help disaster victims rebuild their lives. Over half of the residents are elderly households.

In fiscal 2022, the Fukushima prefectural council of social welfare, which supports evacuees, conducted its first field survey covering all residents of such public housing in the prefecture.

The survey has found that 272 of the 460 evacuated households living in public housing in Koriyama, a major city in the prefecture, have only one member. In over 60 pct of the cases, a person aged 60 or older lives alone.

