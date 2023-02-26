Japan Confirms 12,192 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 12,192 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, a decline of about 2,000 from a week earlier.

The number of severe cases across the country fell by one from Saturday to 172, while 44 deaths were newly reported.

In Tokyo, 810 new cases were confirmed, a decrease of about 180 from a week before. Eight deaths were newly reported, while the number of severe cases rose by one from Saturday to 12.

