Japan Confirms 12,192 New COVID-19 Cases
Newsfrom JapanSociety
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Tokyo, Feb. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 12,192 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, a decline of about 2,000 from a week earlier.
The number of severe cases across the country fell by one from Saturday to 172, while 44 deaths were newly reported.
In Tokyo, 810 new cases were confirmed, a decrease of about 180 from a week before. Eight deaths were newly reported, while the number of severe cases rose by one from Saturday to 12.
END
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]