Tsutsumi's "Oni: Thunder God's Tale" Wins 2 Annie Awards

Los Angeles, Feb. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese anime director Daisuke Tsutsumi's "Oni: Thunder God's Tale" won two Annie Awards Saturday--one for best television-media limited series and the other for best TV/media production design.

"Oni: Thunder God's Tale," a story of a courageous girl and her mysterious father who live in a mystical world of gods and spirits, had been nominated for six Annie awards.

Tsutsumi set up anime studio Tonko House in Berkeley, California, in 2014 after leaving Pixar Animation Studios. Tonko House has a studio in Kanazawa, Ishikawa Prefecture, Japan, as well.

"I had wanted to create a space where people would gather and speak about their own stories," Tsutsumi said of Tonko House. "My dream project came true," he said.

