Japan Posts over 90,000 COVID-19 Cases in Past Week

Tokyo, Feb. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan recorded 93,789 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, down some 47,000 from the preceding week.

The country's cumulative coronavirus cases, including foreign cruise ship passengers and crew members, totaled 33,204,131 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

By prefecture, Tokyo had the largest number of weekly infection cases at 6,647, followed by Osaka at 5,836, Aichi at 5,159 and Kanagawa at 4,468.

Japan's total COVID-19 death toll rose by 585 to 72,344.

