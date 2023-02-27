Toyota's "Woven City" to Start Experiments in 2025

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, Feb. 27 (Jiji Press)--Woven City, a prototype city of the future being built in central Japan by the Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> group, will launch part of its planned experiments in 2025, according to officials of Woven Planet Holdings Inc., which is in charge of building the experimental city.

The experiments will start after the first-stage construction work ends around August 2024, the officials said.

Mobility-related advanced technologies, such as autonomous driving, artificial intelligence and hydrogen energy, are planned to be tested in Woven City, under construction in Susono, Shizuoka Prefecture. After groundbreaking in February 2021, construction work for buildings at the experimental city started in November last year.

Woven Planet Holdings, based in Tokyo, is set to change its name to Woven by Toyota Inc. on April 1, 2023.

