Japan Crown Prince, Princess Likely to Attend British King’s Coronation

Tokyo, Feb. 27 (Jiji Press)--Preparations are underway for Japan’s Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko to attend the coronation of Britain’s King Charles III on May 6, sources close to the couple said Monday.

The British government notified the Japanese Embassy in London of the coronation invitation, according to the sources.

The Japanese government and the Imperial Household Agency are making arrangements for the Crown Prince and Crown Princess to attend the ceremony to be held in London’s Westminster Abbey. They will finalize the attendees after receiving an official invitation.

Crown Prince Akishino is the younger brother of Emperor Naruhito and is first in line to the throne.

In September last year, Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako joined the funeral of British Queen Elizabeth II.

