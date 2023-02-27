Japan Lower House to Pass FY 2023 Budget Tues.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 27 (Jiji Press)--The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan agreed on Monday that the House of Representatives will vote on the government's fiscal 2023 budget bill on Tuesday.

The agreement was reached at a meeting between LDP parliamentary affairs chief Tsuyoshi Takagi and his CDP counterpart, Jun Azumi.

On Tuesday, the budget bill will be put to a vote by the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, after a vote by the chamber's Budget Committee earlier in the day.

The budget bill is expected to clear the Lower House with support mainly from the LDP-led ruling bloc, and be sent to the House of Councillors, the upper chamber.

It would be automatically enacted by the March 31 end of fiscal 2022, even without a vote by the Upper House, given the lower chamber's constitutional superiority over the upper chamber.

