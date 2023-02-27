BOJ Gov. Nominee Reiterates Intention to Keep Easing Policy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 27 (Jiji Press)--Bank of Japan Governor nominee Kazuo Ueda on Monday reiterated his intention to continue the central bank’s current monetary easing policy.

“It is appropriate to maintain the easing policy while exercising creativity depending on the situation,” Ueda told the steering committee of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan’s parliament.

Ueda showed his eagerness to make his possible five-year term as BOJ governor the period to “complete the (central bank’s) mission to achieve price stability.”

He had made similar remarks at a meeting of the steering committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber, on Friday.

On Monday, Ueda noted that the current easing policy, initiated by outgoing BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda 10 years ago, has had more benefits than side effects.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]