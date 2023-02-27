Japan Reports 5,191 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 5,191 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, down by around 1,600 from a week before.

The country confirmed 68 new COVID-19 deaths on the day, while the number of severe cases fell by two from the previous day to 170.

By prefecture, Tokyo had the largest daily number of new infection cases, at 370, followed by Osaka, at 338, Kanagawa, at 292, and Shizuoka, at 262. Fukui had the smallest figure, with 19.

Tokyo's daily infection total was down 140 from a week earlier. The number of COVID-19 patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo's criteria rose by one from the previous day to 13.

