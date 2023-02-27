Japan Restaurant Sales Up 15.3 Pct in Jan.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 27 (Jiji Press)--Restaurant sales in Japan in January surged 15.3 pct from a year earlier on all-store basis, up for the 14th month in a row, the Japan Food Service Association said Monday.

The rise reflected increases in menu prices, as well as the removal of COVID-19 restrictions.

While sales in the reporting month were up by 4.2 pct when compared with those of January 2019, the number of customers was around 90 pct that of the pre-COVID-19 level. "Restaurants are facing tough business conditions," an official at the association said.

In January 2023, fast food restaurant sales climbed 10.2 pct from a year before, mainly thanks to robust sales of takeouts, deliveries and limited-edition menus.

After COVID-19-related restrictions on people's movements were relaxed during this year's New Year holidays, sales at family restaurants rose 19.6 pct, reflecting an increase in the number of families dining at such eateries.

