8 Japan Automakers' Global Output Falls 2.9 Pct in Jan.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 27 (Jiji Press)--Combined global vehicle production by eight major Japanese automakers fell 2.9 pct in January from a year earlier to 1.86 million units, data from the companies showed Monday.

Among the eight, only Toyota Motor Corp. <7203>, Suzuki Motor Corp. <7269> and Daihatsu Motor Co. enjoyed global output growth.

The overall contraction was brought on by an 8.9 pct drop in overseas production to 1.27 million vehicles due to global semiconductor shortages and less output in China.

Nissan Motor Co. <7201> saw its output dive 30.2 pct globally and 71.7 pct in China alone. Honda Motor Co. <7267>faced a 21.7 pct global plunge and a 54.2 pct tumble in the world's second largest economy.

The year-on-year China output plunges were traced in part to more Luna New Year holidays than in January last year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]