Ex-Member of J-Pop Group KAT-TUN Gets Jail Sentence for Drugs

Matsudo, Chiba Pref., Feb. 27 (Jiji Press)--Koki Tanaka, a former member of Japanese pop idol group KAT-TUN, was sentenced on Monday to 16 months in prison for violating the stimulants control law.

At Chiba District Court's Matsudo branch, presiding judge Toshihiro Honma pointed out that Tanaka used stimulants only a few days after the 37-year-old received a suspended sentence for a similar offense in June last year.

Tanaka's "disregard for the law is deserving of condemnation," the judge said.

Prosecutors had sought a two-year jail sentence for Tanaka.

According to Monday's ruling, Tanaka used a small amount of stimulant at his home in the Chiba city of Kashiwa last June.

