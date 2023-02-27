Nissan Lifts Targets for EV Sales in Japan, Europe

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 27 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co. <7201> said Monday that it will raise its targets for sales of electric and hybrid vehicles in Japan and Europe.

Nissan will now aim for such electrified vehicles to account for 58 pct of its fiscal 2026 vehicle sales in Japan, up from the existing target of 55 pct, and 98 pct in Europe, up from 75 pct.

The automaker now plans to offer 19 electric vehicle models by fiscal 2030, up from the previously planned 15.

Meanwhile, the company will lower the fiscal 2026 electrified vehicle sales target for China, to 35 pct from 40 pct, projecting a slower-than-expected rise in demand in the country.

For the United States, Nissan will aim for 40 pct of its sales to be electric vehicles by fiscal 2030.

