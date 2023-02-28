2 Japanese Suspects Extradited from Philippines Rearrested

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police on Tuesday rearrested two of the four fraud suspects extradited from the Philippines earlier this month.

The police believe that the four suspects include at least one who gave instructions for a series of recent robbery cases in Japan.

The two--Kiyoto Imamura, 38, and Toshiya Fujita, 38--were rearrested on theft charges for allegedly making fraudulent calls to elderly people in Saitama Prefecture and Tokyo, in conspiracy with other group members in April and November 2019, and stealing their cash cards.

The police have not reveal whether the two have admitted the charges.

The police plan to serve a fresh arrest warrant on the remaining two suspects--Yuki Watanabe, 38, and Tomonobu Kojima, 45--as early as Wednesday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]