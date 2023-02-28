Rapidus to Build Next-Generation Chip Plant in Hokkaido

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo, Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--Rapidus Corp. will invest some 5 trillion yen to construct a next-generation semiconductor plant in Chitose in Hokkaido, its president, Atsuyoshi Koike, said Tuesday.

Koike disclosed the plan when he separately met with Hokkaido Governor Naomichi Suzuki and Chitose Mayor Kotaro Yamaguchi.

He told reporters that the new plant will be built at an industrial park adjacent to New Chitose Airport.

Koike expressed willingness to build "the world's top plant" and employ 500 to 600 engineers when it starts mass production.

Rapidus picked Chitose as the plant construction site because the northern city "is rich in water, which is needed for semiconductor manufacturing, and in renewable energy sources," he said.

