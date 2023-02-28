Dentsu, Others Face Criminal Complaint over Games Bid-Rigging

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Fair Trade Commission filed a criminal complaint against advertising agency Dentsu Group Inc. <4324> and five other companies Tuesday over alleged bid-rigging linked to the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2021.

The targets of the measure also included Yasuo Mori, 56, a former senior official of the Tokyo Games organizing committee, Koji Henmi, 55, former assistant head of the sports department of Dentsu Inc., a Dentsu Group unit, and five other people.

The antitrust watchdog took action in a bid-rigging case led by the advertising industry for the first time.

The six companies and seven people were allegedly involved in bid-rigging for contracts to manage events at Tokyo Games venues.

Related orders received by the six companies in question, also including Hakuhodo Inc., are believed to have totaled some 40 billion yen.

