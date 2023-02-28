Japan Adopts Fresh Sanctions against Russia

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Tuesday decided to implement fresh sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine to boost pressure on Moscow in step with the international community.

The decision, made at a cabinet meeting, is based on an agreement reached during Friday's videoconference among the leaders of the Group of Seven major democracies.

Specifically, Japan decided to expand its list of asset freeze targets and strengthen its export regulations.

The list newly includes 112 individuals and organizations, as well as one bank and nine individuals who are believed to be involved in Russia's purported incorporation of eastern and southern Ukraine regions.

Japan's export ban additionally targets 21 organizations including private military company Wagner. The government also decided to ban exports of drone-related items.

