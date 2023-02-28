Dentsu, Others Indicted over Games Bid-Rigging

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese public prosecutors indicted advertising agency Dentsu Group Inc. <4324> and five other companies Tuesday over alleged bid-rigging linked to the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2021.

The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office also filed charges against Yasuo Mori, 56, a former senior official of the Tokyo Games organizing committee, Koji Henmi, 55, former assistant head of the sports department of Dentsu Inc., a Dentsu Group unit, and five other people.

The six companies and seven people were allegedly involved in bid-rigging for contracts related to Tokyo Games venue management. Related orders received by the six are believed to have totaled 43.7 billion yen.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Fair Trade Commission filed a criminal complaint against the six companies and seven people. The next focus is whether the antitrust watchdog will order the companies to pay surcharges.

Besides Dentsu Group, ad agencies Hakuhodo Inc. and Tokyu Agency Inc. as well as event businesses Cerespo Co. <9625>, Fuji Creative Corp. and Same Two Inc. were subject to the indictment.

