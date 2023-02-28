Tokyo Egg Wholesale Prices Hit 42-Year High for Feb.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--Wholesale prices of eggs in the Tokyo area in February rose from a year before to hit a 42-year high for the month, reflecting a series of outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza at farms for egg-laying hens across Japan.

The average standard price of midsize eggs jumped 152 yen from a year earlier to 327 yen per kilogram, the highest level for February since 1981, when the price stood at 393 yen, egg seller JA.Z-Tamago Co. said Tuesday.

An increasing number of restaurant chain operators are suspending sales of some menu items due to supply shortages of eggs.

This season, Japan confirmed 76 bird flu outbreaks in 25 of the country's 47 prefectures by Friday, a record high for a single season.

The number of chickens culled due to bird flu has also hit a record high of some 14.78 million as many outbreaks occurred at large-scale farms with over one million chickens.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]