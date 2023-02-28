5th Suspect Arrested in Komae Robbery, Murder Case

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police on Tuesday arrested a fifth suspect in a high-profile robbery and murder case in the city of Komae, Tokyo, last month.

Shingo Kato, 24, is suspected of killing Kinuyo Oshio, 90, when she was alone in her home on Jan. 19 and stealing three luxury watches and a diamond ring, worth some 600,000 yen in total.

Kato has already been indicted over a robbery case in the city of Hiroshima, western Japan, last December.

In the Komae case, the police have arrested four others including Rikuto Nagata, 21, who allegedly carried out the crime with Kato, and Shogo Fukushima, 34, who allegedly prepared a getaway car.

The police believe that the suspects received instructions to carry out the crime from a person who went by the name "Kimu."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]