Dentsu President to Return Part of Salary over Tokyo Games Bid-Rigging

Tokyo, Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--Dentsu Inc. President Norihiro Kuretani will return 30 pct of six months' worth of compensation for fiscal 2023, in the wake of prosecutors' indictment against the advertising giant for its alleged role in bid-rigging linked to the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics in 2021, Dentsu Group Inc. <4324> said Tuesday.

On top of Kuretani, the group's Japan operation chief, another official overseeing the operations will give up 20 pct of six months' worth of salary.

Furthermore, three executive officers who were in charge of Tokyo Games-related businesses in 2018 have been requested to return 50 pct of six months' worth of compensation for fiscal 2018.

The group also said it established an investigative committee comprising outside experts the same day.

Headed by former Supreme Court Justice Masayuki Ikegami, the committee will examine the causes of the incident and propose preventive measures.

