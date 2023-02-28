Japan Confirms 15,004 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan logged 15,004 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, down by about 4,600 from a week before.

The country confirmed 111 new deaths among COVID-19 patients on the day, while the number of severe cases decreased by four from the previous day to 166.

In Tokyo, the daily number of new infection cases came to 1,181, 270 fewer than a week before. New deaths linked to COVID-19 came to five, while the number of severely ill patients under the Japanese capital's criteria fell by two from the previous day to 11.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]