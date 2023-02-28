Fukuoka Ryokan Chief Apologizes for Only Changing Bath Water Twice A Year

Newsfrom Japan

Fukuoka, Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--The head of a long-established "ryokan" Japanese-style inn in Fukuoka Prefecture apologized Tuesday for only changing out the hot water in the main baths twice a year.

"We are very sorry for betraying our guests," Makoto Yamada, president of the management firm of the Daimaru Besso inn in the city of Chikushino, told a press conference held in the southwestern city of Fukuoka.

Based on the public bathhouse law, a Fukuoka prefectural ordinance stipulates that a public bath's water must be changed at least once a week.

Yamada revealed that the main baths' water has been changed once each during the Bon summer holiday period and during the New Year holiday period since around December 2019, or earlier.

He also admitted that the onsen inn has neglected to put chlorine to disinfect the hot spring water.

