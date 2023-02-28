Japan GSDF, Indian Army Hold Antiterror Drill

Newsfrom Japan

Takashima, Shiga Pref., Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force showed its joint antiterrorism drill with the Indian Army to the media on Tuesday.

The Dharma Guardian exercise began earlier this month at the GSDF's Aibano training field in the city of Takashima, Shiga Prefecture, western Japan.

Japan and India launched the joint training in 2018, with the aim of strengthening their bilateral cooperation. The training was held in India in the past three years, and is taking place in Japan this year at the request of the Indian side.

On Tuesday, the two sides simulated breaking into buildings in an urban area where terrorists were holed up. After a GSDF helicopter surveyed the situation, Japanese and Indian units worked together to enter three buildings.

A total of around 120 members of the GSDF and the Indian Army took part in the day's training, reviewing procedures for sharing information and confirming the safety of explosives.

