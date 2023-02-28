Japan, U.S., S. Korea Hold 1st Economic Security Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Feb. 28 (Jiji Press)--Japan, South Korea and the United States held the first meeting of their three-way economic security dialogue on Monday in Honolulu, Hawaii, the White House said Tuesday.

The dialogue among the three countries, which have advanced technologies such as semiconductors, is aimed at ensuring stable supply chains, in light of geopolitical risks surrounding the Korean Peninsula and the Taiwan Strait.

The three countries agreed to launch the dialogue at a meeting of their leaders in Cambodia last November, with the aim of promoting the creation of international rules based on democratic values and keeping in check China, which is competing with the United States in the field of advanced technologies.

The countries are also involved in negotiations on the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity, which aims to reorganize international supply chains to counter China.

The Honolulu meeting was attended by Yasuo Takamura, councillor of Japan's Cabinet Secretariat, Wang Yun-jong, South Korean presidential secretary for economic security, and U.S. National Security Council senior director Tarun Chhabra.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]