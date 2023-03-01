Fast Retailing Welcomes Rookie Employees

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 1 (Jiji Press)--Fast Retailing Co. <9983>, the operator of Uniqlo casual clothing stores, held a ceremony to welcome rookie employees on Wednesday, a month earlier than many other companies in the country.

"We hope that you will acquire basic skills at the highest global level, not at a decent level," Chairman and President Tadashi Yanai said at the ceremony, held at the company's Ariake headquarters in Tokyo's Koto Ward.

The company has drawn public attention for its plan to raise the starting monthly salary of new employees to 300,000 yen from the current 255,000 yen, in a bid to attract talented workers.

Speaking to reporters after the ceremony, a representative of the new employees described the pay hike as "surprising" and vowed to "work with a sense of mission."

A total of about 350 people are entering the company this spring. Of them, some 270 attended the day's ceremony and will receive about a week of training at the company headquarters from Thursday before working at Uniqlo and G.U. stores across the country.

