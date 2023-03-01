2 More Extradited Japanese Suspects Served New Warrants

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 1 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police on Wednesday served fresh arrest warrants on two of the four Japanese fraud suspects extradited from the Philippines last month.

The move came after the remaining two were served new warrants on Tuesday.

Investigators from Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department believe that the four suspects are senior members of a special fraud group that is seen to have caused fraud losses totaling over 6 billion yen and may have also been involved in a series of recent robbery cases in Japan.

On Wednesday, Yuki Watanabe, 38, and Tomonobu Kojima, 45, were served the fresh warrants on theft charges, for allegedly making a fraudulent call to an elderly person in Tokyo in November 2019 and stealing five cash cards to withdraw a total of some 3.5 million yen.

The police have not revealed whether the two have admitted the charges.

