S. Korean Pres. Yoon Calls Japan "Partner"

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, March 1 (Jiji Press)--South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said Wednesday that Japan has become a "partner" of his country.

"Japan has transformed from a militaristic aggressor of the past into a partner that shares the same universal values with us," Yoon said in a speech at a ceremony to commemorate the 104th anniversary of the March 1 Korean independent movement against Japan.

"Today (South) Korea and Japan cooperate on issues of security and economy. We also work together to cope with global challenges," according to an English version of the speech posted on the presidential office's website.

In the short speech, Yoon stressed the importance of bilateral cooperation and a future-oriented attitude. He did not directly mention the thorny issue of wartime labor provided by requisitioned Koreans to Japanese companies.

In the speech, Yoon also said that the trilateral cooperation among South Korea, the United States and Japan "has become more important than ever to overcome the security crises including North Korea's growing nuclear threats and global polycrisis."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]