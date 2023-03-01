Glitch Hits SoftBank's Mobile Call Service

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 1 (Jiji Press)--SoftBank Corp.'s <9434> mobile phone voice call service was temporarily unavailable for some users across Japan on Wednesday, due to an equipment glitch, the major Japanese mobile carrier said.

The network disruption started around 11:29 a.m. (2:29 a.m. GMT) and was fixed at 12:24 p.m., according to the company.

The glitch did not affect emergency calls or data communications, it said.

SoftBank said in a statement that it was sorry for the inconvenience caused to users.

The company is investigating the cause of the glitch in detail.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]