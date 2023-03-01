Indian Papers Criticize Hayashi's Decision to Skip G-20 Meeting

Newsfrom Japan

New Delhi, March 1 (Jiji Press)--Some Indian media outlets have criticized Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi's decision to skip an India-hosted meeting of foreign ministers from the Group of 20 major economies.

Hayashi will skip the two-day meeting in the Indian capital of New Delhi from Wednesday to attend a meeting of the Budget Committee of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament.

India's Hindustan Times described Hayashi's absence from the G-20 meeting as an "unbelievable" move that will likely "upset" India.

The Economic Times, another Indian daily, said that Hayashi skipping the ministerial meeting "may cast some shadow over New Delhi-Tokyo ties."

Local journalist Shahid Siddiqui, who is well-versed in diplomatic affairs, said that India considers Japan to be a very close ally. After Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi forged close ties with the late Shinzo Abe when the latter was Japan's prime minister, Hayashi's absence is a "serious concern" for India, Siddiqui said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]