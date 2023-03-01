Saitama Teacher Attacked at School with Knife by Boy

Newsfrom Japan

Toda, Saitama Pref., March 1 (Jiji Press)--A 17-year-old boy attacked a teacher with a knife at a junior high school in Toda, Saitama Prefecture, on Wednesday, local police said.

The suspect, a high school student from Urawa Ward in the city of Saitama, north of Tokyo, was arrested red-handed on suspicion of attempted murder, the Saitama prefectural police department said.

Admitting to the attack, the boy told police that he wanted to kill anyone he could, the department noted.

Investigative sources said he also hinted at his link to a series of cases in which dismembered cat carcass were found in the city of Saitama last month.

On Feb. 13, legs of a cat were found on a bench in Arakawa Saiko Park. Cat body parts were also discovered later at an elementary school and other locations.

