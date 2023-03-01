Diet Meeting Set for March 8 to Hear GaaSyy's Apology

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling and opposition camps agreed Wednesday to hold a parliamentary meeting on March 8 to hear an apology from House of Councillors member GaaSyy for his absence since his election last July.

GaaSyy, whose real name is Yoshikazu Higashitani, has never appeared as a lawmaker in the Diet, Japan's parliament, as he is staying overseas.

As a disciplinary measure, the Upper House has demand that GaaSyy apologize in an open parliamentary meeting.

He has said in a written submission to the upper chamber that he intends to return to Japan and apologize.

