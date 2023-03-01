Car Driven by Elderly Rams into Hospital in Osaka, Killing 2

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, March 1 (Jiji Press)--A car driven by a 71-year-old man crashed into a hospital in the western Japan city of Osaka on Wednesday, killing two women, local police and other sources said.

The driver, Masaki Go, a South Korean national, was arrested on suspicion of negligent driving resulting in death. He has admitted to the charges.

At around 2:50 p.m. (5:50 a.m. GMT), there was an ambulance call from a staff member of Ikuno Aiwa Hospital in the Tatsumiminami district of the city's Ikuno Ward saying that two people were trapped between a car and the hospital building it had rammed into.

According to the sources, Go was driving north on the street in front of the hospital. His car climbed onto the sidewalk in the opposite lane, hitting two women before crashing into the hospital.

The victims, apparently pedestrians, were in their 70s.

