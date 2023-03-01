Hayashi to Join Quad Meeting after Skipping G-20

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi is now expected to take part in a meeting of foreign ministers from the Quad countries of Japan, the United States, Australia and India on Friday.

Hayashi has decided to skip a meeting of foreign ministers from the Group of 20 advanced and emerging economies on Wednesday and Thursday to attend House of Councillors Budget Committee meetings at home on the two days.

Both the G-20 and Quad meetings will be held in India.

On Wednesday, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Part of Japan agreed at a meeting of their parliamentary affairs chiefs in the Upper House not to demand that Hayashi attend Friday's budget committee meeting.

