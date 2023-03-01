Japan Logs 13,799 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 1 (Jiji Press)--Japan logged 13,799 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, down by about 4,800 from a week before.

Across the country, 86 new COVID-19 fatalities were reported, while the number of severely ill COVID-19 patients fell by six from the previous day to 160.

Meanwhile, the Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 1,028 new infections in the Japanese capital on the day, a decrease of 167 from a week before.

In Tokyo, new fatalities totaled three, while there were 13 patients with severe symptoms under the metropolitan government's criteria, up by two from the previous day.

