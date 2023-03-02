Rich Households in Japan Increase to Record High in 2021

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 2 (Jiji Press)--Rich households with net financial assets of at least 100 million yen numbered an estimated 1.48 million in Japan in 2021, hitting a record high, a survey has found.

The number increased about 158,000 from the previous survey in 2019 as stock prices rose, Nomura Research Institute Ltd. <4307> said Wednesday.

The survey, which began in 2005, classifies households based on the amount of net financial assets, calculated by subtracting housing loans and other liabilities from financial assets such as savings, shares, bonds and life insurance policies.

The combined assets of households with net financial assets of at least 100 million yen totaled 364 trillion yen, up 31 trillion yen from 2019.

The number of wealthy households rose consistently from 2013 after former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe returned to power in late 2012 with his Abenomics reflationary policy mix.

