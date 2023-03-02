U.S. to Put Priority on Indo-Pacific Economic Framework

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, March 1 (Jiji Press)--The U.S. government will put priority in 2023 on realizing the proposed Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity, an annual report said Wednesday.

The United States will work with Japan and other partner countries to deal with threats from China in the economic security area, said the report submitted to the Congress by U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai.

The IPEF framework among 14 countries including the United States, Japan, India and Australia is "central to the (President Joe) Biden Administration's economic strategy in the Indo-Pacific and complements our national security goals in the region," the report said.

A senior official at the USTR office expressed confidence that the framework will see substantial progress this year.

The United States hopes to achieve an agreement in IPEF negotiations this year, when the country hosts meetings of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]