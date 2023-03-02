Japan Police Handle Record Stalking Cases in 2022

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 2 (Jiji Press)--The number of stalking regulation law violation cases handled by Japanese police in 2022 rose by 91 from the previous year to 1,028, a record high since the law came into force in 2000, police data showed Thursday.

Of the total, 897 cases involved stalking acts, and restraining order violation cases came to 131.

The number of police-handled cases of Penal Code and law violations related to stalking, including cases in which stalkers committed a murder, did an injury or violated a nuisance prevention ordinance, climbed by 69 to 1,650, up for the third consecutive year. Of the total, trespassing cases formed the largest group, at 354. There were 10 attempted murder cases and one murder.

The number of consultation requests received by police across the country on stalking fell 3.0 pct to 19,131.

The number of such consultations remained high, while the figure is on a declining trend after peaking at 23,079 in 2017.

