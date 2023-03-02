Domestic Violence Hits Another Record in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 2 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police received 84,496 consultation requests over domestic violence in 2022, rising 1.8 pct from the previous year to hit a record high for the 19th consecutive year, police data showed Thursday.

Of the total, 73.1 pct came from women, according to the data compiled by the National Police Agency. Requests from men are also on a rising trend, increasing by 1,819.

Police made arrests or took other law enforcement action in 8,581 domestic violence cases, down by 122. They included one case of injury resulting in death and 116 attempted murder cases.

The number of cases handled in those ways for violating protection orders banning perpetrators from approaching victims fell by 23 to 46.

According to the NPA, the number of protection orders issued is on a declining trend.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]