Revenge Porn Consultations Hit Another Record in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 2 (Jiji Press)--The number of consultations with Japanese police over "revenge porn" in 2022 rose by 100 from the previous year to 1,728, hitting a record high for the sixth consecutive year, National Police Agency data showed Thursday.

Revenge porn refers to an act of posting online nude or other sexually explicit images or videos of people, mostly former romantic partners, without their consent.

Of the total consultation cases, 726, or the largest group, involved victims in their 20s. Those aged 19 or younger followed with 475 cases.

There were seven consultation cases involving victims in their 70s or older.

Of all victims, over 80 pct were women, while the proportion of male victims jumped 2.6-fold from four years ago.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]