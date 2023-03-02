Elon Musk Warns World Following Japan's "Population Freefall"

Newsfrom Japan

Silicon Valley, March 1 (Jiji Press)--Elon Musk referred to Japan's population decline in a Twitter post again on Wednesday, warning that the "rest of the world is trending to follow."

"Twice as many people died in Japan last year as were born. Population freefall," the billionaire Twitter Inc. owner said, citing a U.S. report on the Japanese health ministry's preliminary data showing that the number of babies born in Japan in 2022 slipped below 800,000 for the first time since such data became available in 1899.

This is not the first time for Musk to tweet about depopulation in the Asian country.

In May last year, Musk made a much spotlighted tweet saying, "Unless something changes to cause the birth rate to exceed the death rate, Japan will eventually cease to exist. This would be a great loss for the world."

In a tweet last August, Musk said, "Population collapse due to low birth rates is a much bigger risk to civilization than global warming."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]