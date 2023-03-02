Founder of Religious Group Happy Science Dies at Age 66

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 2 (Jiji Press)--Ryuho Okawa, the founder and CEO of the Happy Science religious organization, died at a Tokyo hospital on Thursday at the age of 66.

According to informed sources, Okawa was transported to hospital after he was found in a state of cardiac arrest at his home in the Japanese capital's Minato Ward in the early hours of Monday.

Known for its massive advertising campaigns including the use of movies and publications, the religious group says it has over 700 related facilities inside and outside of Japan.

According to the religious group's website and other sources, Okawa was born in the city of Yoshinogawa in the western Japan prefecture of Tokushima in 1956.

After graduating from the University of Tokyo, he joined a major trading company.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]